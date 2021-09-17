Graciete Santana, marathon runner at the Rio 2016 Olympics, dies, victim of cancer | athletics

The Olympic athlete Graciete Moreira Carneiro Santana, who competed in the marathon at the Rio-2016 Olympic Games, died this Thursday. The marathon runner had been diagnosed with severe melanoma and was undergoing treatment for skin cancer. The information was confirmed, in Feira de Santana, Bahia, by Joelson Moreira Carneiro, Graciete’s brother. Baiana de Serra Preta, born on October 12, 1980, Graciete represented Cruzeiro and was registered with the CBAt (Brazilian Athletics Confederation) by the Simõesfilhense Athletics Association (AASF).

According to CBAt, Graciete participated in her graduation in Physical Education online, while still hospitalized at Hospital Santa Izabel, in Salvador. In a message on social networks, she thanked the doctors who attended her, such as the nurse Priscila, who had been her makeup artist, and the people who supported her during the four years of the course.

Graciete had victories in the marathons of Londrina and Florianópolis and her best distance mark, according to Wolrd Athletics and CBAt profile, was 2h38min33, obtained in Seville, Spain, in February 2016. She was placed 128th in the Olympic marathon in Rio in 2016, with a time of 3h09min1. Among his best results are two third places in the Rio Marathon, in 2015 and 2012, a fourth in the São Paulo Marathon in 2015, and a second in the Porto Alegre Marathon in 2012.

– Too bad she lost that race against cancer. Brazilian athletics is in mourning. Very sad. Our compliments to the husband and coach, Domingos Alves, family, friends, the athletics community of Bahia and the great athletics community in the background. Very sad moment. It makes us reflect a lot on the importance of living intensely and taking care of oneself because the risk of melanoma is great for those exposed to the sun. It is a warning that athletes be very careful – said the chairman of the Board of Directors of CBAt, Wlamir Motta Campos.