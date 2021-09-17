Gran Turismo 7 uses the same damage system as GT Sport • Eurogamer.com

Kazunori Yamauchi, the father of Gran Turismo, confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 uses the damage system used in Gran Turismo Sport.

In the same interview where he was asked about the controversy of the internet connection requirement to play the vast majority of game modes in GT7, something that is related to the desire to curb cheaters, Yamauchi was asked about the damage system and its answer is probably not one that many wanted to read.

The damage system in the Gran Turismo series has long been the talk of virtual driving enthusiasts, and the next game promises to keep the tradition going and keep the topic under discussion.

“Basically, it’s the same as used in Gran Turismo Sport, except the way it’s expressed is comparatively a little better,” replied the Gran Turismo creator about the damage system in GT7.

Scheduled for March 4, 2022 as a PS5 and PS4 game, Gran Turismo 7 promises loads of new features and improvements to the series, but the damage system won’t be one of the elements that will stand out due to the advances.