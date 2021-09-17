Grey’s Anatomy: Patrick Dempsey is accused of “terrorizing” behind the scenes of the series; book exposes the star’s feud with Shonda Rhimes and Ellen Pompeo

Is McDreamy more like McNightmare? This Thursday (16), The Hollywood Reporter released excerpts from the book “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy”, written by Lynette Rice. The piece tells the backstage of the hit ABC series, but some bombastic information about an actor much loved by fans has attracted attention.

According to former attraction executive producer James D. Parriott, the situation was so tense between Patrick Dempsey and series creator Shonda Rhimes during Season 11 that someone had to step in and act as showrunner for the production for 14 episodes, to take the actor out of the plot. The chosen one, in this case, was Parriott himself. “There were HR issues. It wasn’t sexual at all. He was kind of terrifying the set. Some cast members had all kinds of [estresse pós-traumático] with him. He had this power over the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people. The channel and the studio came and we had sessions with them”, explained.

According to the other former executive producer, Jeannine Renshaw, when Rhimes “finally witnessed” Dempsey’s alleged behavior, “it was the last straw.” “Shonda had to tell the channel, ‘if he doesn’t leave, I will.’ Nobody wanted him to leave because he was the show. Him and Ellen. Patrick is a sweetheart. This medium moves you”, pointed.

And it seems that the star’s relationship with the show’s protagonist, Ellen Pompeo, was also not good. “There were times when Ellen was frustrated with Patrick, and she was mad that he wasn’t working so hard [quanto ela]”, said Renshaw. “For her, it was very important that things were fair. She just didn’t like Patrick complaining that ‘I was working too late’ or ‘I’ve been here too long’ when she had twice as many scenes in the episodes.” added.

She also made a point of asserting that, when confronted with arguments, Patrick showed understanding. “When I broached the subject with Patrick, I would say, ‘Look around you. These people have been here since 6:30 am.’ And he would reply: ‘Oh yes’. He understood”, added Jeannine. “It’s just that actors tend to see things from their own perspective… He had so much energy and said, ‘What’s going to happen next?’ He literally went crazy to sit and wait. He wants to be out on the street, driving his race car or doing something fun. He’s the kid in the class who wants to go on break.” concluded. According to Parriott’s analysis, the reason for Dempsey’s problematic behavior is because he was “picked up with the series”. “He didn’t like the inconvenience of showing up all day and working. He and Shonda were at each other’s throats,” stated.

Continues after Advertising

In the book, Patrick himself explained his side and talked about his behavior behind the scenes. “In 10 months, 15 hours a day. You never know your schedule, so your kids ask, ‘What are you doing on Monday?’ And you answer: ‘I don’t know’, because I don’t know my schedule. Doing this for 11 years is challenging. But you need to be grateful because you get paid well, so you can’t complain because you don’t have the right. You have no control over your schedule. So, you need to be flexible”, he said.

He also talked about his motivations for staying in the role. “It was hard to say no to that kind of money. How do you say no to that? It’s admirable to be an acting actor, and then, on top of that, to be in an attraction that has so much visibility. And then, on top of that, being on such a phenomenal show, that it’s known around the world, and playing a character that’s loved around the world. It’s very intoxicating. It was a lot to process, and not wanting to drop it, because you never know if you’re going to work again and be successful again,” analyzed the actor.

Dempsey’s character Derek Shepherd was killed at the end of season 11, though the actor returned to reprise him — this time as a “vision” from Meredith, who was interned with Covid-19 — in season 17. However, according to Parriott, multiple scenarios were created before the final decision was made to kill the neurosurgeon in a car accident. “We had three different sets that we had to create because we didn’t know until three days before he got back on set which one we were going to follow. We didn’t know if he would be able to negotiate [que Derek não fosse ‘morto’ na série]. We had a whole story where we would keep him in Washington so we could separate him from the rest of the series. He wouldn’t need to work with Ellen again. So we had one where he came back, didn’t die, and we figured out what Derek and Meredith’s relationship would be like. And then there was what we did. It was kind of crazy. In the end, it was decided that bringing him back would be too difficult for the other actors. The studio said it would be more trouble than it was worth, and decided to move forward.” explained.

Continues after Advertising

In turn, a member of the team years ago, who preferred to remain anonymous, gave his opinion on the matter — and took Patrick’s side. “I’m not defending what he did. I like him, but he was the Lone Wolf. All these actresses were gaining all that power. All these actresses would run up to Shonda and say, ‘Hey, Patrick is doing this. Patrick is late for work. He’s a nightmare’. It has been deleted. His behavior was not the best, but he had nowhere to go. He was so miserable. He had no one to talk to. When Sandra [Oh] came out, I remember him telling me, ‘I should have left then, but I stayed because they gave me all this money. They were just throwing money at me’”.

The book hits stores on September 21… imagine how many more revelations it has in store for us?