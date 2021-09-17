Grey’s Anatomy: Patrick Dempsey terrorized the set before leaving, says author

The release of a book, written by Lynette Rice, recently exposed actor Patrick Dempsey’s departure from the cast of Grey’s Anatomy, which would have been motivated by several frictions between the artist and the production of the series.

According to the author, who would have carried out extensive research on the medical drama behind the scenes to compose her narrative, Dempsey was tired of acting in the program, causing great discomfort during the recordings. Despite this fact already being public knowledge, many people did not know about the internal conflicts with the production team.

To confirm this story, Rice uses the testimonials of two former executive producers in her book. James D. Parriott and Jeannine Renshaw said that even Shonda Rhimes, creator of the series, was involved in the matter.

“It looked like he was terrorizing the movie set,” Parriott said. “He knew what could stop production and scare some people. He and Shonda fought constantly,” he added.

(ABC/Reproduction)Source: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy: Learn about Patrick Dempsey’s departure from the cast

In the book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy (How to Save a Life: Inside the Grey’s Anatomy Story, in a free translation), which will be officially released on September 21 this year, Lynette Rice highlights the importance of neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd during the narrative construction of the series.

Despite this, more details about his controversial departure were exposed. In addition to Shonda Rhimes, Ellen Pompeo, the interpreter of protagonist Meredith Grey, was also involved in discussions with her colleague.

“Several times, Ellen was irritated with Patrick because he didn’t seem to be giving the show as much. She really liked things to be fair, and she didn’t like it when he complained about shooting time,” Renshaw said.

“He acted like he was a kid, who got restless and just wanted to do fun things. It also looked like he was a kid at school looking forward to recess,” she concluded.

Despite this, the actor returned to Grey’s Anatomy in special episodes in season 17.