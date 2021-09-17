Group of 140 Brazilians arrested when crossing Mexico-US border | World

A group of 140 Brazilians was detained on the morning of Thursday (16) when illegally crossing the border from Mexico to the United States.

They were spotted by security camera operators and then surrendered to agents of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.

Chris T. Clem, head of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, posted the images to his personal Twitter account and wrote:

“Border Patrol agents detained a group of 140 Brazilian migrants this morning. So far this month, agents have encountered a daily average of more than 600 migrants, an increase of more than 2,000% over last year“.

The Yuma Sector is responsible for patrolling the southeastern US state of Arizona. Its jurisdiction spans 470,000 square kilometers in an area between the states of California and Arizona.

The region is made up of large open deserts, rocky mountain ranges, large sand dunes and the Colorado River.

According to the US government, Yuma is one of the “fastest growing border patrol sectors in the country, having doubled in size since 2004”.

From October 2020 to August this year, 46,410 Brazilians were detained while illegally crossing the country’s southern border through Mexico — a record number, according to data from the US Customs and Border Protection agency.

In August alone, 9,098 attempted the crossing, the highest since the start of fiscal year 2021 (which runs from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021).

The total number for this fiscal year (46,410) already exceeds by more than six times the total for fiscal year 2020 (that is, from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020), when the contingent of Brazilians detained in this migratory route was 7,161.

Until then, the peak of illegal migration of Brazilians had occurred in 2019, when around 18,000 tried to enter the US illegally across the land border with Mexico.

The drop from 2019 to 2020 was largely due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Of the 46,410 Brazilians detained from October last year to August this year, most tried to complete the journey with their families (34,636 or 74.7%). 11,612 were adults traveling alone. The remainder—157—were minors and unaccompanied children, and five were accompanied minors.

With the increase in those trying to cross illegally, Brazil became the sixth nation with the largest number of immigrants detained by US authorities on the country’s southern border, behind Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Ecuador and El Salvador.

However, it is ahead of countries like Nicaragua, Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela that historically sent more irregular immigrants to the US.