Guardiola complains about empty stadium seats and causes controversy at Manchester City | english football

Manchester City managed to open the campaign in the Champions League 2021/22 with a lively victory over RB Leipzig by 6-3, last Wednesday, but coach Pep Guardiola was not fully satisfied with the match. After the triumph, the captain made a small complaint to the team’s fans, saying that he would have liked to see the City of Manchester stadium filled to capacity.

– I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday (against Southampton). We’re going to need people because we’re tired, I know. It will be a difficult game and they are very good, it will be an important game for us. That’s why I invite everyone to come next Saturday – said Pep after the confrontation.

With a capacity of 55,000 fans, Manchester City’s stadium received 38,062 fans in the first round match of the Champions Group A – City’s first European commitment after losing in the final to Chelsea last season.

The comment, despite its light tone, was not well received by a representative of Manchester City fans. Kevin Parker, general secretary of the club’s official fan club, expressed outrage at Guardiola’s complaint, indicating that the coach may be contributing even more to rivals mocking the team’s fans – who often say that City’s stadium never it’s full.

He’s the best coach in the world, but I think maybe he should limit himself to training. I don’t think anyone at the club should question the loyalty of fans. It’s frustrating.” — Kevin Parker, General Secretary of Manchester City’s Official Fan Club

For Parker, Guardiola lacked sensitivity by not taking into account that the duel against Leipzig was held on a Wednesday night, that part of the population may not have the money to pay a ticket to a Champions League game and there is still fear part of the population in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.