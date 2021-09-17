Guilherme Arana’s businessman sues Corinthians in court for default on the agreement

Guilherme Arana’s manager, Nilson Moura, filed a lawsuit charging a debt of R$4.45 million from Corinthians. The amount is related to the player’s sale agreement in 2017 to Sevilla, from Spain.

Arana’s agent had a partnership with Elenko Sports, by businessman Fernando Garcia. At the time of negotiation with the Spanish club, the pair obtained 60% of the athlete’s rights and Timão the other 40%. In part of the agreement, a commission of 739,000 euros was agreed upon for Nilson. However, only R$300 thousand were paid. The information is from the UOL.

In April of this year, President Duílio Monteiro Alves recognized, in a document, the debt of R$4.13 million with the businessman. Thus, the Itaquera team committed to settle the liability in parts:

An installment of BRL 135,456.35 until the end of May 2021

Six installments of BRL 100,000 from June to November 2021

An installment of BRL 400 thousand in December 2021

24 installments of BRL 125 thousand from January 2022 to December 2023

Like no part of the negotiation was paid, Moura decided to go to court and asked for a 5% fine on top of the deficit. In total, the debt amount is R$4,455,202.17. The 12th Civil Court of the Central Court of São Paulo will analyze and judge the request.

It is worth remembering that Arana was asked to return to the Parque São Jorge club at the beginning of the 2019 season, and already had a verbal agreement with the board. However, the clubs did not reach a consensus and the player was transferred to Atlético-MG..

