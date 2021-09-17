halloween in the markets

Good morning guys!

Outside, Asian stocks had a mixed Friday, after a hodgepodge of economic data in the US caused Wall Street to close lower.

Despite this, the most relevant stock exchanges, such as Japan, Hong Kong and Korea, had a positive day, although concerns about the prolonged Covid-19 surge weigh on investment sentiment – ​​Japan, by the way, is negotiating close to a three-decade high, on the eve of a change in the country’s leadership to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Overall in the international market, the mood remains somewhat pessimistic, with investors torn between the “buy low” (bargain hunting) approach, which has done so well in the past, and the growing list of economic and market risks , increasingly evident.

In Europe, this morning is positive for the main stock exchanges, while in the US futures are correcting, in a cautious movement in the day of multiple derivatives maturities.

Brazil also has options expiration, which increases caution and volatility.

To see…

A new IOF to call your own

Yesterday (16), after the market closed, a presidential decree increased the IOF rates on credit operations for individuals and companies from September 20th to December 31st – from 1.50% per year (0.0041% per day) to 2.04% (0.00559%) for Legal Entities and 3% per year (0.0082% per day) for 4.08% (0.01118% in the daily rate) for Individuals.

The idea of ​​the decree is to increase the collection (an estimated increase of R$ 2.14 billion) to fund the Bolsa Família (Brazil Aid) by the end of the year, also allowing to reduce to zero the PIS/Cofins rate on corn imports and to increase the import quotation for goods destined to science and technology.

If this news is negative and may fall badly in the national market today, we also have the digestion of the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Constitution and Justice Commission of the Chamber by 32 votes in favor and 26 against.

However, it is difficult to understand which will be more relevant to the market, since there is still a lot of discomfort with the fiscal outlook derived from the Budget for next year, especially due to the issue of court orders.

Apart from this theme, the Federal Senate scheduled for next Tuesday (21) the vote on the Legal Framework for Railroads, which could be a positive structural trigger for Brazil.

What can retail tell us about the economy?

On Thursday (16), stocks in the consumer discretionary sector led the rise in the market, having as a catalyst the retail sales figures, which showed a 0.7% increase in spending compared to July, when sales in the retail fell 1.8% – the increase surpassed consensus forecast of a 0.7% decline.

In other words, with the data, the market understood that the consumer is doing well, despite the Delta variant and the fear of inflation.

The challenges, in turn, may be more concentrated on the supply side, with production and transport bottlenecks still impacted by the post-pandemic context.

Derived from this, today (17), we will have the famous US consumer inflation expectations – the data comes out with the Michigan consumer confidence numbers, which are forecast at a level of 71.3, one point higher than the August data, the lowest since December 2011.

Quadruple witching

In recent days, we have seen the stock market repeating a pattern of stumbling over the past half of recent months, which is understood to be related to the expiration of options.

This dynamic could be amplified with “quadruple witching”, the simultaneous expiration this Friday of individual stock options, stock index options, stock index futures and individual stock futures – refers to four days during the year when contracts on four different types of financial assets expire (the third Friday in March, June, September and December).

To be more exact, over the past six months, the S&P 500 fell in the week before this options exercise, which could mean weakness in this Friday’s expiration.

Naturally, the move makes negotiations hectic because so many things are happening at the same time.

This activity, combined with the lack of new negotiation catalysts (an empty agenda), may continue to generate instability – not only today, but also next week, until the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) , scheduled to release its monetary policy decision next Wednesday (22), in parallel to our Copom meeting here in Brazil.

Write it down!

Today, across the developed world, there are talks from some central bankers, but as there is already a normalized trend in the market on monetary policy (tightening of buyout programs), little additional volatility may have derived from this.

In Europe, the UK retail sales data for August was weaker than expected, but it does not prevent the upward movement seen there this morning. Eurozone inflation data, in turn, came in line, without major repercussions in the market.

In the US, the University of Michigan consumer confidence index stands out. Here in Brazil, Deputy Arthur Maia (DEM-BA), rapporteur of the administrative reform proposal, presents a new opinion.

What changes in my life?

The US ETF market, which now accounts for more than $5.4 trillion in assets, is facing its biggest crisis since its inception, between the late 1980s and early 1990s.

For those unaware, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are considered one of the best financial innovations and one of the biggest success stories in the industry in recent decades.

There are many robust attributes to ETFs enjoyed by individual investors and institutions alike, but an important benefit has always been fiscal efficiency. This, however, could be withdrawn from the funds, dealing a potential blow to the sector.

That’s because a proposal was drafted to change the law that would eliminate the main tax advantage of US exchange-traded funds, levying taxes on cash redemptions.

The bill, if approved, would no longer allow ETFs and other regulated investment firms to be exempted from recognizing gains by distributing cash assets to a rescuer shareholder, something ETFs routinely do.

The idea comes from Democratic leadership in Congress to help fund the $3.5 trillion package that targets human infrastructure, as we’ve talked about several times here in Radical Transparency.

If the outcome is in favor of changing this tax understanding, this segment of the industry will lose much of its potential, having repercussions around the world – Brazil, for example, only started to better explore this facet of ETFs more recently and still it’s too late; however, changes in the leader of this market may discourage the continued growth of this industry not only here, but around the world.

Keep an eye!

A hug,

Jojo Wachsmann