Health evaluates vaccination of adolescents in the Federal District, but campaign continues on Friday

DF Health Secretary, General Pafiadache (center), stated that doses distributed to vaccination posts will not be returned to stock, and the campaign continues – (credit: Breno Esaki/Agencia Saúde DF)

At a time of uncertainty that the immunization against covid-19 for teenagers is going through in the country, the Federal District will maintain vaccination for 14 to 17 years. This Friday (9/17), members of the Health Department (SES-DF) will participate in a meeting to decide whether there will be the inclusion of 12 and 13 year olds in the campaign or if this age group — and any other — will be out. The debate arose after the sending of a note from the Ministry of Health to the units of the Federation and municipalities, on Wednesday night (15/9). The text guides the suspension of assistance to the adolescent public without comorbidities.

The meeting this Friday (9/17) is scheduled for 10 am and will have representatives from the federal government, as well as state health departments. The possible suspension of vaccination was not well received by SES-DF. In an afternoon press conference, the head of the ministry, General Manoel Pafiadache, said that he will continue to assist people over 14 years of age, as there is no record of adverse reactions to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Currently, the immunizing agent is the only one authorized for use in adolescents. Until this Thursday (16/9), 88,705 of them had taken their first dose in the country’s capital.

On that date, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) even announced the expansion of the vaccination campaign for 13-year-olds. The service would start this Friday (9/17). However, in the early afternoon, the head of the local Executive released a note suspending the decision: “We will suspend it until the meeting at the Ministry of Health tomorrow (today)”, he told the mail.

Changing the service provided to a group included in the campaign’s target audience would still have the potential to generate logistical problems, according to Pafiadache. “Vaccines are at the posts. We cannot collect them and put them back in the Cold Chain (Central). That was the way, at this moment, to go ahead with the plan. The most important thing is to vaccinate with the immunizing agent provided for the teenager, and the only one that has a world record”, he reiterated.

The Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, noted that the criteria of the Ministry of Health note do not justify the decision. He stressed that the Federal District follows the guidelines of the National Immunization Program (PNI) and the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19. Until this Thursday (16/9), no document with specific guidelines on risks to young people from 12 to 17 years old had been sent to the federal capital, according to the member of the SES-DF.

Divino commented that the relationship with the federal government has not been strained, but the district ministry will need “evidence evidence” and “technically well grounded” to, if necessary, stop vaccinating people between 14 and 17 years old. The agency awaits a technical opinion that proves ineffectiveness or insecurity for the application of doses of Pfizer in adolescents. “We need more robust and systematized scientific evidence so that the secretariat, based on this documentation, can take a stand,” he said.

different brands

In a press conference this Friday afternoon (16/9), before the district government’s announcements, the Ministry of Health released data on the application of different doses of Pfizer in adolescents. In the Federal District, 222 young people from 12 to 17 years of age would have been vaccinated with immunizations Coronavac (111), Oxford/Astrazeneca (90) and Janssen (21).

After the news, the Health Secretary of the DF declared that the cases will be investigated. “We are going to investigate if this was not a question of digitization or some inattention, because we took all the measures so that the young people were directed to the places where they would be (only doses of) Pfizer”, said Pafiadache. The measure aimed to avoid applications of different brands in this audience and, according to the federal folder, the group should receive vaccines from the same manufacturer used in the first phase.

While some await the final opinion of the SES-DF, others ran to the queue on Thursday (16/9), to receive the first dose, afraid of missing the application. Among them was student David Manoel Marra, 16, who, after an unsuccessful attempt on Wednesday (15/9), returned to the service stations.

The first day had a lot of demand and lines were turning, according to the young man’s mother, Keila Cristina Marra da Silva, 41. “I think that today (Thursday) there were few people because many thought that the Federal District suspended the vaccination. If not for that, for sure, it would be full. It has nothing to do with this suspension. Teenagers also have to be a priority”, demanded the teacher.

Insecurity

For infectologist Joana Darc Gonçalves, the guidance of the federal government came at a bad time. “Adolescents are part of a group that has less risk of illness and, statistically, they are the ones who died the least and were least hospitalized. However, they are essential to reduce viral circulation and disease transmission. These young people circulate in different environments, such as schools, work, restaurants and commerce. They are a population that carries the virus and, therefore, they should be immunized”, he recommended.

Joana highlights that, so far, according to published research, immunizing agents are safe. “Before the vaccine reaches the arm, it goes through a series of tests. Of course the technology (messenger RNA) is new, but every immunizing agent has the possibility of generating adverse reactions. If doses are available, there must be vaccination, as there is in several countries”, he stated.

For professor at the Catholic University of Brasília (UCB) and infectious disease specialist César Carranza, the federal government’s recommendation leads to another consequence: insecurity. “This ordinance did not come out at the right time. The ministry could have looked at ways to not leave the population like that. These decisions need to be well thought out, as retreating makes people suspicious of the authorities”, he ponders. “The decision taken now will only make people ask why they allowed it and then suspended it. It makes a productive setting for theories.”