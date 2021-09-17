Health Secretary compares stadium with people tested on the beach with crowding and also releases fans for Vasco matches | Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio authorized Vasco da Gama to play the game this Sunday (19) with the public in São Januário, in the North Zone of Rio. city ​​of Rio de Janeiro, this Friday morning (17).

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, who is from Vasco, was informed about the release at the site.

“The test event is very important. We will have other test events in the city. There is Vasco, who was released today. It filed yesterday but was released today,” stated Soranz.

The health secretary also confirmed that other test events should take place in Rio and that it is necessary to work for open and safe places, without crowds, with a tested public.

“It’s important for us to start looking at these events in a different way. It’s no use comparing an agglomeration in Maracanã with all the people tested with an agglomeration on Copacabana Beach, with a disorganized event and people without masks,” said Soranz.

Vasco entered on Thursday with the request to carry out the game with the public at the Municipal Health Department on Thursday (16).

For this, in addition to having the release from the city of Rio de Janeiro, it also needs the decision of the Technical Council of Series B at CBF, which will be held this Friday afternoon. At the meeting, the conditions for the return of fans to the competition stadiums will be defined.

On Wednesday (15), Maracanã hosted the return match between Flamengo and Grêmio for the Copa do Brasil.

The game worked as a test event for the resumption of sporting activities with the public in the city – six thousand fans attended and, despite the application of restrictive measures and inspection, it was possible to see many of them crowded and without masks.

Despite this, the stadium administration assessed the match as positive. In the pre-game testing, the secretariat registered 0.9% of positive exams among the spectators of the match. Among workers, the number was lower, 0.7%. These people did not enter the stadium.

Eduardo Paes thanked Flamengo and stated that the event showed that it is possible to carry out test events for the reopening of the city.

“I would like to publicly thank Flamengo’s board of directors for the way they conducted the event. There had been personal guarantees from President Landim that this would be treated as a top priority and with a lot of organization by the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo and that’s what we saw. Total respect and dialogue with the Municipal Health Department, seeks to meet all requirements, which are not simple and make the cost of playing the game much more expensive for the club,” said the mayor.

People who attended the game will continue to be accompanied by the health department.

“All the people who were present at the stadium will be accompanied by us for 14 days, through the CPF, and we will have an overview of whether these people contracted Covid, where they contracted it and what was the date of onset of symptoms so we can know if that site had a lower incidence than the rest of the city and was not a Covid dissemination site,” Soranz said.

The City of Rio changed some restriction measures in the city. Starting next Tuesday (21), events will be allowed in open places with up to 500 people.

The decree, published in the Official Gazette this Friday (17), also authorizes competitions with the presence of the public in stadiums and gyms, with a complete vaccination schedule. Sites must be 50% full.

Nightclubs and dance halls continue to be prohibited from operating until 65% of Cariocas have the full vaccination schedule.