Health technical note has no justification for not vaccinating adolescents without comorbidities

The technical note from the Ministry of Health that removed adolescents without comorbidities from the national immunization plan does not provide any justification for the decision.

Signed by secretary Rosana Leite de Melo yesterday afternoon (15), the note was signed just 13 days after the ministry formally included all teenagers in the PNI.

The ministry planned to start vaccinating all teenagers exactly yesterday, when the new note was produced.

The text of technical note 36, of September 2, was deleted from the Ministry of Health website. It included all adolescents:

Technical note No. 40, published yesterday, excluded adolescents without comorbidities:

Technical Note No. 40 makes no reference to Note 36. None of the justifications announced today by Marcelo Queiroga is contained in the text.

The text of note 40 is almost identical to that of 36. The paragraph on “alerts for the occurrence of possible adverse events and immunization errors” is exactly the same. And there is no reference to states and municipalities having anticipated the vaccination of adolescents before the 15th.

Researcher Pedro Hallal, a professor at UFPel, told the antagonist: “This section is a shameful decision of the ministry.” And added: “The minister chose to please the boss and his radical supporters, instead of doing his job.”

