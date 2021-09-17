HGU performs second catheter implant without the need for surgery





Details Created on Friday, 17 September 2021 07:44

Last week, the Unimed General Hospital (HGU) performed, for the second time, a percutaneous aortic valve implant (Tavi).

minimally invasive – The procedure is considered minimally invasive, as there is no need for an incision in the patient’s chest. At Tavi, the access is made through the patient’s leg, through the femoral artery, which reaches the heart valve and enables valve repair.

Recommendation – According to cardiologist Elise Santos Reis, this type of intervention is indicated for patients who normally have other comorbidities and are also at greater risk if they undergo “open” surgery.

Specific – “It is a procedure performed in specific patients as a treatment option for those who would have a chance of high mortality if it were for a large traditional cardiac surgery, subject to complications inherent to this type of surgery”, explains the doctor.

Team – The procedure was performed at the hospital’s Hemodynamics unit and had a team consisting of cardiologists, nursing professionals, an anesthesiologist and an intensive care unit team. “The entire cardiac surgery team was also prepared, in case there was any complication during Tavi and conventional intervention was necessary.”

Patient – The patient, 66 years old, has already been discharged and is recovering at home. (Unimed Ponta Grossa Press)