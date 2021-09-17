High demand for chicken feet doubles the value of the food

Increased chicken prices lead consumers to look for less noble cuts

In addition to the feet, gizzard and neck also gained prominence in the butcher shop

Chicken became 43% more expensive in the last year

Gone are the days when chicken was a mix of those who have no money. With the rise in food prices, even the product, which is rich in protein, began to be lacking in Brazilians’ refrigerators. The solution not to abandon the food altogether was to migrate to less noble parts of the chicken. The feet, previously thrown in the trash by some families, became the main dish at dinner.

However, as we already know, the joy of a poor person is short-lived. With the increase in consumption, the price of the cheapest cut increased 100% in wholesale in the São Paulo market. Other cheaper cuts, such as gizzards and necks, also entered the consumer’s radar.

more expensive whole chicken

In addition to the feet, the whole chicken was also much more expensive. According to the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea) of the School of Agronomy at the University of São Paulo (Esalq/USP), a kilo of whole chicken is costing around R$ 8.41.

The value represents a 43% increase in the price of the product. The increase is the highest recorded since 2004, when CEPA began to monitor the fluctuation of the commodity’s values.

Apparently, it will take time for the chicken breast to return to the plate of people of lower classes. If you slip up, the chicken’s leg can turn into a gourmet item, since the price of food can reach levels that were previously occupied by foods considered noble.