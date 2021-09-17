High memory latency on Intel Alder Lake CPUs appears to leak

The cause could be the new Gear modes that debuted on Rocket Lake CPUs

One test done on AIDA 64 shows a processor Intel Alder Lake using DDR5-6400 memories with high latencies reaching 92.5ns. The print screen of supposed Core i5-12600K shows that the read and write speeds are quite high, but with the downside of very high latency.

The system was probably running the test with Gear 4 mode enabled. This mode appeared in Intel’s current generation Rocket Lake. The 11th generation Intel Core offers two modes: Gear 1 and Gear 2. The first is the default mode which will run the memory controller and RAM at the same frequency, causing low latencies.

Gear 2, on the other hand, reduces the memory frequency to half the memory controller clock at a 2:1 ratio, increasing latency, but achieving higher frequencies, in addition to a higher bandwidth as well.



In tests made by Tom’s Hardware on Intel Rocket Lake processors using these modes, when using the Gear 2 with DDR4-3200 memories, there was a big increase in latencies, directly impacting gaming performance. running the Core i5-11600K in Gear 1 mode using DDR4-2933 memories, even at lower speeds, the tests showed a 5% higher performance. The latencies didn’t change much, staying at 59.3ns in Gear 2 and 52.3ns in Gear 1.

Alder Lake processors will bring Gear 4 mode and, when activated, it will decrease the memory controller frequencies by a quarter of the RAM frequency, resulting in much faster memories, but with a lot of loss in latencies. Gear 4 will practically be useless when it comes to games.

Lower latencies impact more on gaming performance (among other applications) than memory speeds themselves. Just pull a little memory (no pun intended) and remember the problems of high latencies than the first generation AMD Ryzen, using Zen architecture for the first time, caused.

However that doesn’t seem to be the case here, if all the rumors and leaks are real. Gear 4 will have this sole purpose of increasing RAM speeds, even if the price of it is high latencies.

Via: Tom’s Hardware