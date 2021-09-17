Hired jewel, steering wheel injury, Danilo’s deal, team change and more: the latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras trained this Thursday (16) at the Football Academy. This Saturday, at 17h, Verdão faces Chapecoense away from home for the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

Abel Ferreira commanded the movement and closely observed some options. Patrick de Paula should appear in the vacancy of Zé Rafael, suspended.

See the latest from Verdão:

Bernardo, a midfielder from Rio, officially became Alviverde’s reinforcement. Flamengo tried the deal, but failed to evolve in the negotiations.

Does it worry? With a blow to his ankle, Danilo was left out of training and started his recovery at the Health and Performance Center. It remains to be seen for sure whether he will be embezzled in this weekend’s match.

Speaking of Danilo, a poll carried out by PALMEIRAS ONLINE showed that the majority of people from Palmeira do not agree to sell the player for R$ 75 million to Italian football.

Without Danilo and Zé Rafael, Abel Ferreira will have to promote some changes in the midfield sector. See some variations and possibilities.

Champion of last season’s continental tournament, Palmeiras won a special documentary produced by Conmebol. See when it will be released and how to watch.

