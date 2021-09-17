Hole in the South Pole’s ozone layer surpasses that of Antarctica

The hole in the ozone that forms each year at the South Pole is now larger than that recorded in Antarctica, according to scientists from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, of the European Union, released on Thursday (16).

Ozone depletes and forms a hole over Antarctica in the Southern Hemisphere spring, which runs from August to October. It typically reaches its greatest size between mid-September and mid-October, according to Copernicus.

After growing “considerably” last week, the hole is now larger than 75% of the holes in the ozone layer from previous years, at the same stage since 1979, making it larger than the neighboring continent.

“This year, the hole in the ozone layer developed as expected at the start of the season,” said Vincent-Henri Peuch, director of Copernicus, in a statement.

“Now our predictions show that this year’s hole has evolved a little bigger than normal,” Peuch continued.

Last year’s hole began opening in September, but later became “one of the longest-lasting ozone holes in our data record,” according to Copernicus.

The ozone layer, which lies between 14 and 35 kilometers above the Earth, protects the planet from ultraviolet radiation.

The hole in the southern hemisphere is usually caused by chemicals such as chlorine and bromine that migrate into the stratosphere creating catalytic reactions during the Antarctic winter.

The hole in the ozone layer is related to Antarctica’s polar vortex, a band of cold swirling air that moves around the Earth.

When the high temperatures in the stratosphere begin to rise in late spring, ozone depletion slows, the polar vortex weakens and finally breaks apart. In December, ozone levels usually return to normal.

Copernicus monitors the ozone layer using computer modeling and satellite observations.

Even with the ozone layer showing signs of recovery, Copernicus says it may not fully recover until 2060 or 2070.

This is because it will take time to see the effects of scavenging chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which deplete the ozone layer.

Chemicals were regulated by the Montreal Protocol – first signed in 1987.

They should be phased out by 2030, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

A study published in the journal Nature in August showed that the world would be at a 2.5°C increase in global temperature and an ozone layer collapse if CFCs had not been banned by the protocol.

