Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for September 17, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas Mandala

ARIES

You can do something different and creative with Moon in Aquarius, which encourages originality and independence. Count on more dynamism, continue to introduce new things into your life with wisdom and awareness. However, more care is needed with impatience, aggressive communication and restlessness. At the same time the Moon challenges Uranus in the early afternoon, there may be unforeseen events. It’s good to cultivate flexibility. It is also good to cultivate diplomacy and cordiality, without forcing situations with demands and control.



BULL

Venus defies Pluto, this is not a good time to push the demands, nor to make risky investments. Continue to watch for distortions in relationships so you can transform them. Avoid control, manipulations, disputes… the Moon continues in Aquarius asking for more freedom and independence. Interests turn to creative ideas. At the same time, the Sun follows in Virgo: logical reasoning, synthesis power, practicality, skill improvement and personal development remain in the spotlight.



TWINS

Continue to cultivate responsibility and competence, invest in general improvements. The Sun remains in Virgo, favoring organizations and improvements. Continue to be extra careful with your personal relationships to avoid disputes and control. It is important to simplify your life, cultivate contentment, gratitude and discernment. Meanwhile, the Moon remains in Aquarius, it is also worth cultivating freedom and acting with autonomy, but without putting aside the commitments made or sinning for rebellion.



CANCER

It is time to invest in quality of life, cultivate realism and objectivity. The Moon remains in Aquarius and challenges Uranus in the afternoon: there is a tendency for changes in the agenda, it is worth checking the appointments and information. It is important to avoid reckless actions. Prefer to identify yourself with new currents of thoughts, new solutions and projects that aim at the good of the community. Also good for respecting freedom, space, independence and looking ahead with more optimism.

LION

It is time for energetic renewal, deepening and healing. The Sun aligns with Pluto, favoring transforming power. However, try to avoid criticism, charges and disputes. Venus defies Saturn, it is important to control criticism, to notice if there is coldness or distortions in relationships. It’s worth cultivating independence, relaxing, unwinding and doing some physical activity. Avoid impulsive decisions. Prefer creative and independent activities. Remember that the Sun follows in Virgo: your movements should be more strategic, conscious and focused.



VIRGIN

Try not to overload yourself with obligations. Venus challenges Saturn, asking for more care with criticism and demands. Mistakes can create stressful situations. It is worth redoubling your attention in traffic as well. Thankfully, the Sun combines with Pluto, it’s worth leaving behind old habits and conditioning that harm you, so you can learn to live more freely. The period is one of creativity, originality and daring. You can seek new points of view and identify with humanitarian causes.



LB

With the Sun in Virgo, invest in quality of life. Whim, health and the improvement of techniques are highlighted. Also invest in good planning, perseverance, in general organizations. Venus challenges Saturn, showing imbalances in relationships so that it can heal them, transform them. Personal care is also highlighted. Self-love is very important! Be sure to cultivate self-esteem, investing in health, cleaning and deepening. You can get good diagnoses.



SCORPION

New ideas and issues are on the agenda. With Sun in Virgo you can cultivate more objectivity and improve them. However, it is important to invest in dialogue and harmony in your relationships. Also invest in efficiency, objectivity and professionalism. Be careful not to become too controlling or demanding. Issues related to professional goals remain in evidence. Take the opportunity to update information, but beware of hasty or impulsive decisions. Everything must be well researched.



SAGITTARIUS

The initiatives call for more attention and care. Venus remains in tension with Saturn, it is important to contain haste, impatience and aggression to avoid mistakes or conflicts. With more calm, observational skills, and insight, you can make better choices. It can improve your service, your project, or your product. The Moon remains in Aquarius to favor creative activities, autonomy, freedom and independence. Invest in connecting with avant-garde currents of thought.



CAPRICORN

Count more ability to see new alternatives. Different solutions, original, creative and daring ideas are highlighted. You can find new paths to old challenges. But without neglecting diplomacy in relations. Try to remain cordial and flexible. Care must be taken with criticism, rigidity, coldness, impatience and restlessness, especially in the afternoon. You can cultivate more independence and autonomy, schedule walks, walks, anything that brings the feeling of freedom.



AQUARIUM

The Moon follows your sign, take the opportunity to connect with new currents of thought, make new contacts, introduce something new in your life, meet friends or do something different from the usual. It is important to invest in cordiality, respect, kindness and education. So you can make good contacts and grow professionally, leaving aside demands and criticisms. The Sun follows in Virgo: set goals aiming at the best use of your ideas and the best channeling of efforts.



FISHES

The Moon remains in Aquarius: it is time to connect with the new currents of thought. However, everything should be done with more realism, discretion and objectivity. Avoid rebellious, reckless, controlling and demanding attitudes. The Sun remains in Virgo, it is also worth taking care of the quality of life. Use Sunday to organize the week’s agenda, set priorities, hone techniques and skills so you can move forward. Continue to commit to yourself, your growth, your goals!