Hospital São Raimundo in Crato is selected by the MS for the National SUS Project – Badalo

Hospital São Raimundo (HSR), in Crato, is among the 204 hospitals in Brazil selected by the Ministry of Health for the project “Health in Our Hands: Improving Large-Scale Patient Safety in Brazil”. The unit, which is part of the Leandro Bezerra de Menezes Foundation (FLBM). integrates the project that is part of the Support Program for Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (PROADI-SUS), with the objective of training professionals working in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Health Equipment, through the implementation of practices the guidelines for the prevention of infections related to mechanical ventilation, the use of catheters and urinary catheters, thus offering safer care to patients, avoiding infections and waste. The activities will be divided into virtual immersion sessions, virtual visits and in person, starting this month and going through December 2023.

The project uses the methodology called the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Improvement Model, which has been tested internationally. In this method, tests are done on a small scale, resulting in learning and adaptations, before large-scale deployment. Essential actions to achieve the expected results include testing change, working collaboratively, engaging patients and families, and developing leadership with a focus on patient safety.

The HSR will be guided by professionals from the Hospital do Coração (HCOR) of the Syrian Beneficent Association, which makes up the group of five reference hospitals for mentoring the 204 participants in the country. In addition to HCOR, the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Hospital Moinhos de Vento and Hospital Sírio Libanês. These Health Institutions work collaboratively to carry out the project, using IHI’s methodology and technical support.

PROADI-SUS is an alternative way for certain hospitals to be entitled to the Certification of Beneficent Entity for Social Assistance in Health (CEBAS), through the transfer of their expertise by carrying out education, research, technology assessment, management and specialized assistance projects aimed at strengthening and qualifying the SUS throughout Brazil.