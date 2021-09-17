How big is the discount of Cosan’s shares on the stock exchange?

THE cosan (CSAN3) managed, over a decade, to leave the level of being a company with operations only in sugar and ethanol, becoming one of the largest conglomerates in Brazil.

And, according to the BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the agro company is mature enough to take off again.

Supported by a strong agenda ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance, the acronym in Portuguese), bank analysts raised the target price of actions of Cosan for R$ 39 each, taking into account Cosan’s expertise in doing good business with companies of your portfolio.

Among the companies that are part of the Cosan Group, is the root (ROOT4) — which presents itself as the global leader in biofuels, in addition to carrying the title of biggest IPO of the year, by moving R$ 6.9 billion.

O Agro Times already echoed a report which clarifies one of the main doubts among investors: invest in the subsidiary or the parent company?

“We see Cosan’s shares trading in handbag with an 18% discount on the market value of its subsidiaries, considering the costs of the holding (parent company) and its net debt. In addition, the Cosan Group continues to seek new valuable businesses, proof of this was his announcement of a joint venture in the mining sector.“, explain analysts Thiago Duarte and Pedro Soares, who sign the report obtained by Agro Times.

Is Raízen’s action just a promise?

However, just over a month later, the company’s shares — which presents itself as the global leader in biofuels — have accumulated a drop of 13%, based on the current price.

Check out, in the video above, the trajectory of the roles and if they are just a promise.