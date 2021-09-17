how much does the R$23.5 million premium in savings yield?

This Saturday (09/18), Caixa should draw the dozens of its new accumulated Mega-Sena award, nº 2410. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, may receive around R$ 23.5 million, considering that the Mega-Sena jackpot is accumulated in this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money? One option is to leave it yielding on savings.

In our article, we brought the forecast on the Mega-Sena premium income of R$23.5 million. The calculations were made based on the Selic rate, which is at 5.25%, but may increase over the next few months. Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2409, was held on September 15, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 02 – 29 – 39 – 49 – 52 – 58.

No one was able to get the six dozens right and, therefore, the prize was raised to R$ 23.5 million. However, previous draw had 23 bets that registered corners. Each of the winners will receive BRL 67,950.86. The court was obtained by 1,364 players, each of whom will be entitled to BRL 1,636.85.

Check out the broadcast of the latest Mega-Sena draw:

Mega-Sena: how much R$23.5 million in savings yields

If the bettor hits, alone, the six dozen of the Mega-Sena, he could receive around R$ 23.5 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings accounts. The yield calculation can be obtained through Selic.

It is currently in the 5.25% range. What does that mean? In the first month, the Mega-Sena award can yield around BRL 71.9 thousand. Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on September 15, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website.

Interested parties can place a bet of six to 15 numbers per ticket, the minimum amount being R$4.50. The Mega-Sena contest will be broadcast on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

What is the chance of winning at Mega-Sena?

The probability of winning the Mega-Sena prize varies depending on the context. It all depends on the contest in dispute and the dozens wagered. For six dozen tickets, which corresponds to the minimum bet, the probability of winning the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50,063,860.

The information was released by Caixa Econômica Federal. And for tickets with maximum bets of 15 tens (R$ 22,522.50 per ticket)? In this case, the chance grows and stays in 1 for 10,000.