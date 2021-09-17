How to avoid an abusive rent adjustment? Hear tips | Financial education

The index is known as “rent inflation” because it is present in most of the rental contracts that are signed in the country. But the devalued real created a big distortion in the IGP-M, which is also composed of wholesale prices, such as corn, soybeans and other commodities.

The salaries of those who pay rent are corrected by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which — despite being on the rise — reaps more modest appreciation of 9.68%. To avoid an unpayable readjustment, experts listened to by the podcast Financial education suggest that tenants first try an extrajudicial negotiation with the owner of the property.

Finance professor at FGV Henrique Castro says that an excellent negotiation tactic is to come to the conversation with a proposal that is already defined and well argued. From a financial point of view, he says that housing expenses should not exceed 30% of monthly billing.

“We have a series of fixed expenses that are difficult to cut and rent is one of them. You can’t pay less rent overnight, which can cause inconveniences such as changing neighborhoods and children’s schools in a time of stress “, Castro told Financial Education.

Below are some criteria that need to be observed.

Tips for negotiating rent

Compare your rent with that of neighboring properties.

Gather documents that prove your income adjustment for the period.

Reinforce that you are a good payer and take care of the property.

If you are able to, check if it is possible to generate discounts for early payment.

Present other indexes to readjust the rent to the owner, such as the IPCA.

Suggest a fair rental amount that doesn’t overly compromise your income.

Show how you plan to pay the proposed rent on time for at least a year.

Castro also recalls that it is important for the tenant to be willing to listen to the landlord’s arguments so that there is no conflict.

“These people’s income is linked to the rent they receive. Both sides are interested in the negotiation reaching good terms,” ​​he tells the podcast.

IGP-M: ‘rent inflation’ only grows since 2020

Professor William Santos Ferreira, from PUC-SP Law, says that tenants have two main alternatives to legalize a possible abusive increase in the value of the rent.

The first one is the rent review. Based on article 19 of law 8.245/91, “if there is no agreement, the lessor or lessee, after three years of the contract or the agreement previously entered into, may request a judicial review of the rent, in order to adjust it to the price of Marketplace”.

Here, however, it is worth paying special attention to the mention of the “market price”. A challenge would only be successful if the market value of that property exceeds the neighborhood average.

“Even if the increase is considerable, the tenant will have little chance in the Judiciary if the rent value of this property is very outdated, much lower than similar ones”, says Santos Ferreira.

If the contract has not reached three years — that is, subject to review — the tenant can ask the judge to review the readjustment clauses on account of “emergency distortion”.

“Considering the issue of the pandemic, for example, there was a lack of proximity between the items [IGP-M do IPCA], you can propose a discussion if there are conditions for a renegotiation due to disproportion”, says the lawyer.