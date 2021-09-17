How were cars 0 km removed from the last slice of the fallen ship

The MV Golden Ray, which went down more than two years ago off the coast of the US state of Georgia with about 4,200 brand new cars on board, is about to be completely removed from the wreck site near the island of St. Simons.

The way found to get the vessel about 200 m long from the water was to cut it into eight slices. The seven cutouts, made using a giant equipment that uses chains, have already been completed.

Section 5 is the last to be removed. Rescue teams removed 226 vehicles from this slice, in preparation for their lifting, for later transport to a recycling center. Automobiles, which became scrap, will also have this purpose.

As for the others, the submerged debris that remained within the Environmental Protection Barrier created around the wreck will be removed afterwards.

Image: Disclosure

Owned by Hyundai Glovis – the South Korean automaker’s logistics arm – the MV Golden Ray had General Motors and Kia models inside when the accident occurred. Its cause was the wrong positioning of the cargo, which raised the vessel’s center of gravity and caused it to tip over as the ship maneuvered out of port.

The work to remove the ship was greatly affected by external factors, such as tropical storms in the region, the pandemic and even an outbreak of covid-19 among its workers.

Last September 8th, the wreck completed two years.

