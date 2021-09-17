Hulk reaches 20 goals for Atlético and the challenge is to reach the marks of Guilherme and Tardelli in this century – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Hulk reached 20 goals in 2021, 1-0 against Fluminense, last Wednesday

After two seasons with top scorers who had a low number of goals scored, Atlético, which is on its way to making 2021 an unforgettable year, as it is leader of Serie A and semi-finalist of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, returns to having a scorer with at least two dozen balls in the net, forward Hulk, who scored the winning goal by 1-0 over Fluminense, last Wednesday (15), at Mineirão, reached 20 at the beginning of his trajectory at Galo.

The mark of the number 7 shirt of the team from Cuca is already almost double what was achieved by Keno, Atletico’s top scorer in the 2020 season with 11 goals. In 2019, the post went to Ricardo Oliveira, at 14. Pastor had already achieved the feat in his first year at Cidade do Galo, with 22 balls in the net in 2018.

In this century, the greatest number of goals in a season was achieved by Diego Tardelli, in 2009, with 49. As they were scored in 56 matches, this number also gives him the best average (0.75) since 2001.

In the ranking of total balls in the net, Hulk shares the 10th position with Marinho, who in 2006 scored 20 times.

When resorting to the average of goals, the current shirt 7 alvinegro, with 0.44, has the ninth mark, the best in the last four years.

Despite being cast almost always centered by Cuca, Hulk is far from being a center forward. He is an attacking midfielder, who exploded playing on the side of the field.

Among the players who play a role similar to his, the best performance in a season this century was Robinho, who scored 25 goals in 54 games in 2016, his first year at the City of Rooster, which gives an average of 0.46.

Future

Hulk’s brand is far from being his final number in the 2021 season. That’s because Atlético play at least 23 more matches, but this number could reach 28, if they are a finalist in the Copa do Brasil, win the Libertadores and play the FIFA Club World Cup.

Since its debut, the shirt 7 has been on the field in 45 of the 48 games played by Galo, which represents 93.75% of presence.

If Hulk maintains this percentage in the remaining 23 games, he will be on the field at least 21 more times. Keeping the average of 0.44, he scores another nine goals, reaching 29 in total.

Massa’s wish is that Rooster makes 28 more games. In this case, shirt 7 would play 26 more times and score 12 times, based on their current participation numbers. In this case, he would be the third player to score more than 30 times for Atlético in just one season this century.

In addition to Diego Tardelli, in 2009, Guilherme also achieved this feat, rocking the net 33 times in 2001.

The challenge is great, but it’s better not to doubt the ability of the athletic superhero.

Atlético’s top scorers in the century every season