‘I thought it was a prank’ · TV News

In an interview with Fátima Bernardes at the Meeting this Friday (17), Diogo Nogueira, told details about the beginning of his relationship with Paolla Oliveira. According to the samba dancer, he received a call from Mumuzinho saying he was going to introduce him to someone. “When he said who he was, I said: It’s not possible, is that true? I thought it was a prank, a joke”, confessed the samba dancer.

The actress and the samba dancer took over in July this year. Diogo Nogueira also told Fátima Bernardes that the two had already met backstage at Globo on some occasions. “It was at Faustão, we were a jury, I don’t know if the Dance of the Famous, I don’t remember the painting”, said the singer.

After “cupid” Mumuzinho entered the scene, Diogo says that the two were talking and getting to know each other until they finally met in person. “We were talking to each other until the day we met, then the thing evolved naturally. I made a tasty little dish for her, a pasta with shrimp. It’s that thing, chat, a little wine,” she said.

Inspiring muse

Even with a recent relationship, Diogo revealed that he wrote a song for Paolla Oliveira called Flor de Caña. “I call her a flor de caña, a beautiful girl, she is a very strong woman, a warrior and who likes to bring people together, especially the family”, declared the samba dancer.

Diogo didn’t skimp on live declarations of love and extolled his girlfriend’s qualities. Check out the full declaration of love in the video below.