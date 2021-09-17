Xuxa spoke again about one of the most famous conspiracy theories in Brazil, that she would have made a “pact” with the devil.

In an interview on Youtube channel “Seja Eu”, by photographer Brunno Rangel and creative director Marcelo Feitosa, the presenter said that she would not have achieved everything she has achieved in her career if the rumor were true.

I’ve heard some people saying, at the beginning: ‘she has a deal with the devil’. Someone who has a deal with the guy down there couldn’t have even a third of what I have, because that gives him a lot of strength. I have a relationship of friendship, love, with the guy upstairs. And he has me too. If not, I wouldn’t have what I have. he said

Asked by the presenters about how she would like to be remembered, Xuxa said that she hopes to have made a difference in people’s lives.

I wanted to be remembered as a victorious person who left his mark. Going around the world leaving nothing to someone else must be so bad. I believe that if you can make a difference inside your house, your neighborhood, your city, your building… And I think I left my mark to the world. If I can really be remembered like that, it’s going to be great. considered

