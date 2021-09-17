‘I’m dying of thirst,’ says Brazilian, who died in New Mexico, USA, in recent audios sent to her family; listen

RIO — Audios sent to family and friends by the nursing technician Lenilda Oliveira dos Santos, 49, during the crossing from Mexico to the United States, show that, despite her tiredness, thirst and frustration at having succumbed to her own limitations physical in the final miles, she showed confidence that the group mates, who left her behind, would come back to help her in some way. In the recordings, obtained exclusively by GLOBO, it is possible to notice that, while waiting for help, Lenilda oscillates moments when she seems more confident and others when her voice, weaker, gives that she was already on the verge of exhaustion. She was found dead this week by police south of the city of Deming, New Mexico (USA).

Vent:‘Brazil is over’, says the brother of a Brazilian woman who, disillusioned, tried to emigrate to the US after separating

“I slept here, I couldn’t stand it. I’m alone, but they’re coming to pick me up, you can be fine”, she informed her brother in the last audio she sent him by cell phone, on the 7th of this month, the day after she was abandoned.

At other times, to reassure the family, she emphasized that she was close to fulfilling her dream of reaching American soil. “I’m already arriving, already, with a little to go and I couldn’t stand it (…) But I’m fine, they’re coming to pick me up”.



Lenilda dos Santos died of hunger and thirst crossing the border between Mexico and the US: ‘one of the saddest situations I’ve ever seen’, says the police.

In one recording, Lenilda’s tone seems to change, suggesting that she was gradually losing the certainty that the group would come back to get her. She made the crossing with three other people and a guide, known as a “coyote” among illegals trying to cross the border.

Browser does not support HTML5



“I waited until 11 am, but no one came. I took it and left the place”, he warns. Desperate and already showing to be dehydrated, the nursing technician asks the family to contact the people in the group and let them know where she is, so that they can bring water:

“I’m hidden. Tell her to bring me some water, because I can’t stand it with thirst”.

“I slept here, I couldn’t stand it. I’m alone, but they’re coming to get me, you can be fine” Lenilda Oliveira in audio sent to the family

Lenilda still insists on trying to detail its location, but also without success:

“Let me tell you, I came right through the fence and came right through. There is no mistake. I was under that net of internet, of energy; I went through the fence and came straight ahead.”

Browser does not support HTML5



In a recording, with a faint voice, Lenilda gives signs that she is very tired:

“I walked back a little, he told me to stop”. At this point, the family believes that she meant that she did not return to the route in search of a theoretically safer place precisely because the coyote who was leading the group would have told her to stay there, stop, and wait for him. The group did not return to rescue her.