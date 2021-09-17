Immunization Society wants vaccination for teenagers back – News

The SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) criticized last Thursday (16) the decision of the Ministry of Health, which withdrew the recommendation to unrestrictedly vaccinate adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. In a note signed by the group’s board, the organization stated that the “measure generates fear in the population and opens up space for fake news”.

The association said it understood “that the population at greatest risk should be prioritized” in the immunization campaign, but disagreed with the points pointed out by Minister Marcelo Queiroga to support the decision of the ministry. According to SBIm, “the justifications presented are not clear or unsupported”.

The entity’s note countered nine items, mentioning that the WHO (World Health Organization) recommends the vaccination of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) did not restrict the administration to people with comorbidities and the incidence of serious adverse events is extremely low and less than the risk of covid itself-19.

“The death of an adolescent who received the Pfizer vaccine must be carefully investigated, as well as all other cases of possible adverse events. To date, however, no causal relationship with the vaccine has been established. Caution is necessary to avoid this occurrence. taking rash measures,” SBIm said.

Finally, the organization highlighted the improvement in the Brazilian epidemiological scenario due to the mass immunization campaign. “There is no scientific evidence to support the decision to stop vaccinating adolescents, with or without comorbidities. The SBIm, therefore, understands that the process should be resumed, according to what has already been evaluated, released and indicated by Anvisa.”

retreat

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, confirmed this Thursday afternoon (16) that the government decided that only adolescents between 12 and 17 years old with permanent disabilities, comorbidities or deprived of freedom should be vaccinated.

On September 2, the Ministry published an information note recommending the vaccination of this entire public. During the press conference, Queiroga stated that “unexpectedly” nearly 3.5 million children and adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age received the vaccine. Of this total, 1.5 thousand had adverse events.

The minister’s criticism is that the states started the applications before the date foreseen in the previous technical note. Health secretaries expressed surprise at the suspension of immunization of children and adolescents without a tripartite deliberation. “I am the one who is surprised. Because the vaccination should start on the 15th [de setembro] and even immunizations were carried out with vaccines outside the recommendations of Anvisa.”

Queiroga also stated that those adolescents who have already taken the first dose should not complete the vaccination schedule, unless they are part of the priority groups. The new guidance is “until there is more evidence to go forward.”