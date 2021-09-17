In a new moment, Corinthians will meet Vagner Mancini for the first time after resignation | corinthians

Corinthians meets again next Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, with coach Vagner Mancini, who commanded Timão between October 2020 and May this year.

In 45 matches ahead of Timão, he had 20 wins, 13 draws and 12 defeats, with the advantage of 54% of the points. In 2021, the coach led the reformulation of the squad, reinstating defender João Victor, who was returning from Atlético-GO, and giving the first chances to some boys from the base.

The former coach had no reinforcements for the season, as in the first half the board’s strategy was to reduce the payroll. At the end of the 2020 Brasileirão, however, he was part of the arrivals of Otero, Cazares, Fábio Santos, Jemerson and Jonathan Cafú. The team finished the Brasileirão in 12th.

The signings of Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Willian took place only in July, with Brasileirão already started under the command of coach Sylvinho.

1 of 2 Vagner Mancini, America-MG coach — Photo: João Zebral/América Vagner Mancini, America-MG coach — Photo: João Zebral/América

In May, Mancini was fired after the team’s elimination in the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista, with a 2-0 loss to Palmeiras. Three days before, the team had been thrashed 4-0 against Peñarol, by the Sudamericana, in a match that took away the chances of qualifying for the Corinthians team.

At Coelho, Mancini has already led the team in 14 matches, with five wins, five draws and four defeats – 47.6%. The team is currently coming off two straight wins, against Ceará and Athletico-PR, and is trying to get out of the relegation zone, as it is 17th, with 21 points – eight less than Timão.