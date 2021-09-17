In an open letter, Cristina Kirchner urges Argentine president to “honor his word” | World

Read more:

President of Argentina says on social media that he will not accept pressure to change government

Resignation splits government in Argentina

In the letter published on her website and posted on her social networks, Cristina claimed to have held 19 working meetings with the president at the Residência de Olivos.

“In them I pointed out that I believed that a wrong fiscal adjustment policy was being carried out, which had a negative impact on economic activity and, therefore, on society as a whole. And that, without a doubt, this would have electoral consequences”, he wrote. “I didn’t say that once…I got tired of saying it…and not just to the president.”

According to her, the answer she received about the “conjunctural claims and visions” was “whenever it was not like that, that she was wrong” and “that the victory in the (Sunday) electoral primaries was guaranteed”.

In the letter, in which she points out differences, the vice president warns about press operations that departed from the “presidential environment” and pointed to Juan Pablo Biondi, spokesperson of the president.

“I will not continue to tolerate press releases within the presidential environment,” he said, referring to the crisis that opened on Wednesday (15), with five ministers and other senior officials linked to it making the positions available to Fernández. “I’ll see you there (in Olivos) and not at Casa Rosada, to avoid any kind of speculation and institutional wear-and-tear media operation,” she said, after sustaining that she is not “a liar, much less a hypocrite.”

At the meetings, Cristina said that she proposed to discuss “the delicate social situation” that translates into “pay delays, uncontrolled prices — especially for food and medicine — and lack of work.” In this sense, he also revealed that he had pointed out to the president “the lack of effectiveness in different areas of government”.

“As I write these words, I have the TV on without sound, but I read a graphic: ‘Alberto cornered by Cristina’. No, it is not me. As much as they try to hide it, (who does this) are the voters and the reality”, he continued.

“Do you really believe that it is not necessary, after such a defeat, to honor your word and reorganize your government, President?”, asked the vice president.