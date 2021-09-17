In Fernando Diniz’s debut, Cano ends fast, but Vasco falters at the end and gives a draw to CRB

That was close. As little as the Vasco he did not leave the Estádio Rei Pelé with a victory on Thursday night. But again a hesitation, this one at the end of the game, and the match that scored the debut of Fernando Diniz and the Nene’s debut at Cruz-Maltino finished 1 to 1. Cano ended fast and opened the scoring, but Renan Bressan equalized the score for CRB in stoppage time. Terrible for the mountain that the team from São Januário needs to climb in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

+ Check out the standings and upcoming Serie B games

COMMANDING PRESSURE AND VAR

Nine minutes into the game, Nene took a frontal foul, but from a distance. The charge was good, but Diogo Silva defended it. Four minutes later, the home team pressed. First Diego Torres released Nicolas Careca, who kicked but was stopped by Vanderlei. At 14, the danger came from above: Cruz-Maltino faltered in marking, the CRB even opened the scoring, with Caetano, but the move was canceled for offside with the help of the VAR.

VISITOR PRESSURE AND GOAL

At 26, Vasco pressed the ball, and Cano kicked hard. The main goalkeeper defended. Five minutes later, a similar film: Andrey kicked, Diogo defended and Cano tried to rebound. There was a review and the non-scheduling was confirmed. At 37, Nene rolled to the same Andrey, with a free kick on the left side of the area. The finish was out. And in the last move of the first half, the ball fell to Ricardo Graça on the edge of the area, after a corner. The hard kick found Cano’s lyrics. Goal of the scorer. End of the ten game fast!

COMMANDING PRESSURE

The second half started with a scare applied by the CRB. On minute six, Diego Torres crossed and Ewerton Easter tested, forcing Vanderlei to make a good save. Over time, the mastery of the home team became absolute. If it didn’t create opportunities, it rented the Vasco defense field. And in a rare chance for Vasco in the last stage, Andrey pulled a counterattack of four players against two, passed to Gabriel Pec and the kick… was defended by Diogo Silva.

AND GOAL…

As in the first half, the goal came in stoppage time. CRB stole the ball in the cross-Maltina exit, Guilherme Romão rolls and Renan Bressan displaces Vanderlei for the draw. End of conversation and a frustrating draw for Cruz-Maltino.

DATASHEET

CRB 1 X 1 VASCO

Stadium: Rei Pelé, in Maceió (AL)

Date and time: September 16, 2021, at 7:00 pm

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

Assistants: Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Yellow cards: Reginaldo, Júnior Brandão and Guilherme Romão (CRB); Andrew (VAS)

Red card: –

GOALS: Cano (at 48’/1stQ 0-1) and Renan Bressan (at 46’/2ndQ 1-1)

CRB: Diogo Silva, Reginaldo (Celsinho, Interval), Everton Easter, Caetano and Guilherme Romão; Marthã, Wesley (Jean Patrick, Interval) and Diego Torres (Renan Bressan, 16’/2ºT); Pablo Dyego, Nicolas Careca (Junior Brandão, 16’/2ºT) and Jajá (Alisson Farias, 22’/2ºT) – Technician: Allan Aal.

VASCO: Vanderlei, Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Andrey (Caio Lopes, 38’/2ºT); Morato (Gabriel Pec, 25’/2ºT), Marquinhos Gabriel, Nene (Figueiredo, 31’/2ºT) and Léo Jabá (Bruno Gomes, 25’/2ºT); pipe – Technician: Fernando Diniz.