In his 1st year as a professional, Pirani completes 50 games for Santos: “Clube que amo”

In his first year as a professional player, Gabriel Pirani is the athlete with the most games for Santos this season.

Pirani will complete his 50th game against Ceará this Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Castelão, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

“I arrived at Santos very early and always dreamed of hitting marks with this shirt. Reaching 50 games with the club I love, especially in my first season as a professional, means a lot to me and my family. I am happy to be able to demonstrate my value every day. I hope it will be a remarkable game with a victory against Ceará”, said the midfielder, before commenting on the best moment so far.

“It all happened very quickly. Before long, I left the under-23 and was already acting professionally. It was something I dreamed of. But it was a quick change. I believe I managed to adapt to the proposed playing styles in order to show my potential and help the team. The heritage of the shirt 10 (in the South American) was a surprise. I never expected to have the opportunity to wear the heaviest jersey in world football history. That moment, among the 50 games, was the best and will be forever marked in my life,” he added.

Gabriel Pirani is 19 years old and has been with Santos since he was 10. He has gone through all categories since the under-11. Your contract ends in December 2025.

