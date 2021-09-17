In testimony, servants point out that Thyane Dantas lied to age to get vaccinated before | Fabia Oliveira



A publication by Diário do Nordeste points out that Thyane Dantas, wife of singer Wesley Safadão, would have lied about her age at the time she was vaccinated in Fortaleza, Ceará. At the time, Thyane was criticized for having received the immunizing agent against Covid-19 before his age group was called for vaccination. According to the report, two collaborators from the municipality of Fortaleza, who were responsible for the couple’s vaccination, said in testimony to the investigation carried out by the city of Fortaleza that Thyane said he was different in age than he actually is during the immunization process.

The reports are contained in the Minutes of the 7th meeting of the working group of the Municipal Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19. The document, dated July 9, 2021, a day after the couple’s vaccination, shows that the registrar at the vaccination site and the vaccine applicator stated in testimony that Thyane said he was 31 years old during different stages of immunization, when in reality has 30.

“The deponent informed that she did not check the age of Ms. Thyane, but that she asked her age, who informed her that she was 31 years old, who was about to turn 32 years old. […] When asked about Mr. Wesley’s age, the deponent informed that he is 33 years old, that Ms. Thyane Dantas had informed that she was 31 years old and that the advisor, ‘if I’m not mistaken, 32 years old'”, pointed out the document with a report from the registrar at the vaccination site.

Wesley Safadão’s advisors remain silent on the matter.