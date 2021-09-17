In the middle of a week marked by controversy at Sport, Thiago Neves posts a sentence about criticism | sport

“Don’t accept constructive criticism from someone who has never built anything!”, tweeted Thiago Neves, accompanied by an emoticon and without further details if it was directed at anyone.

The situation began on Tuesday, when Thiago Neves was accused by a fan on Twitter of disrupting the club’s environment along with three other athletes – midfielders Ronaldo and Betinho, and striker André. The midfielder replied.

– Disturbing environment? I think you’re quoting the wrong person, I do everything to make the environment good even going through all that we’re going through, even buying showers, physiotherapy equipment, some ties for the gym, besides fruit… And other things I buy from mine pocket to try to make the environment good to work.

Thiago Neves responds to criticism from a Sport fan on the networks: “I do everything, even buy showers”

The passage in which the player talks about the materials and purchased fruits did not catch on well with the fans and also the directors. After the posts, he was reprimanded by the club in a meeting with the board and coach Gustavo Florentín.

– We will not be guided by social networks. Unfortunately, Thiago made a mistake, we talked to him. He was defending himself by attacking the club. Speaking of something that happened with the previous administration. He exposed the name of Sport, he knows he was wrong, but nothing to (generate) punishment. He went to defend himself against an accusation. He recognized it, we talked to him but that’s all – said Sport’s vice president of football, Nelo Campos.

Sport is in the relegation zone – in 19th place – and began the second round of the Brazilian with difficulties to ensure that it remains in the elite. After the defeat by Internacional, in Ilha do Retiro, Rubro-negro will need 51.8% of use in the next 18 games to reach the safe margin of points against relegation.