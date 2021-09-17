IOF readjustment: see occasions when Bolsonaro said he would not raise taxes in the country | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro, when signing a decree on Thursday (16) to increase the IOF, contradicted a promise of campaign and speeches he made throughout his term. On several occasions since 2018, Bolsonaro has said he would not raise taxes.

The IOF is the Tax on Credit, Exchange and Insurance Transactions or those relating to Bonds or Securities.

IOF: what is the tax and who pays

Bolsonaro increased the rates for both individuals and companies. The president’s intention is that the readjustment pays for the increase he intends to give to Bolsa Família. Bolsonaro is looking to reverse the drop in his popularity on the eve of an election year.

Recall times when the president said he would not raise taxes:

Also during the presidential campaign, then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro spoke about taxes in an interview with SBT:

“There won’t be a tax increase, there won’t be CPMF, there won’t be any of that,” Bolsonaro said at the time.

On August 2, 2020, during a motorcycle tour of Brasília, the president stopped to speak with the press. At the time, a new tax was being discussed, which would apply to electronic transactions.

“There is no increase in the tax burden. It can replace tax. But no one can stand to pay more tax,” stated the president.

During the graduation of new diplomats, at the Itamaraty Palace, on October 22, 2020, Bolsonaro addressed Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) to emphasize that the government would not raise taxes.

“Our country, Paulo Guedes, the federal government did not increase taxes during the pandemic and it will not increase when it also leaves us”, reinforced Bolsonaro.

In one of his traditional Thursday lives on January 14 this year, Bolsonaro boasted that his administration does not raise taxes: “In my government, we don’t have a federal tax increase.”

In a speech at the Palácio do Planalto, on June 1, 2021, Bolsonaro commented, addressing parliamentarians, the tax reform. He said he was in favor of reform, but there could be no tax increase.

“We cannot admit it, Members of Parliament, you also have responsibilities, you know that we played together on this issue. Reform, yes, but without a tax increase. We cannot continue to be one of the countries with the highest tax burden in the world and with the less consideration for service,” declared the president.