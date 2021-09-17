IOF: what is the tax and who pays | Economy

The measure proposes to raise the IOF rate on credit operations carried out by individuals and legal entities. For legal entities, it goes from 1.5% to 2.04% per year. For individuals, from 3% to 4.08% per year.

Bolsonaro signs a decree and raises the IOF rate until December to fund a new Bolsa Família

According to the government, the adjustment will allow a extra collection of BRL 2.14 billion to fund Auxílio Brasil, proposed by the government to replace Bolsa Família. The increase in the IOF will be valid for credit operations of individuals and companies. The change will be valid between next Monday (20) and December 31st.

Bolsonaro signs decree raising IOF

IOF stands for Tax on Financial Transactions. As the name implies, it is a tax levied on most financial transactions and serves to generate revenue for the Union.

Originally, it was created to regulate the economy. Through it, the government manages to analyze the demand for credit in the country’s economy, in a kind of thermometer on supply and demand.

The tax is charged from individuals and legal entities (companies) in some types of operation (see below).

The IOF is charged on credit transactions, such as loans, foreign exchange, insurance or transactions related to bonds or securities. The amount of the rate varies according to the transaction.

It is important to note that in interest-free installment options, the tax is not charged.

Which operations are exempt?