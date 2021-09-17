IOF will go up to individuals and companies. See new values

The Palácio do Planalto informed, on the night of this Thursday (16/9), that it issued a decree to increase the rates of the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and thus generate an extra revenue of R$ 2.14 billion destined to finance Auxílio Brasil, a program that should replace Bolsa Família.

The government has not yet detailed how much the rates will rise, but the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo found out from sources in the economic team that the rate for legal entities will exceed 0.0041% (the equivalent of an annual rate of 1.5% ) to 0.00559% (annual rate of 2.04%); for individuals, the IOF will go from 0.0082% (annual rate of 3.0%) to 0.01118% (annual rate of 4.8%).

The fees will be valid from September 20, 2021 to December 31, 2021. According to President Jair Bolsonaro’s team (no party), the increase in taxes on credit, foreign exchange and insurance transactions “will generate an estimated revenue increase at R$ 2.14 billion. This amount will allow for the expansion of the amount allocated to the Auxílio Brasil social program. The measure will directly benefit around 17 million families and is intended to mitigate part of the harmful economic effects caused by the pandemic”, informed Planalto in a statement.

“Furthermore, the alteration of the IOF will allow an increase in the import quota for goods destined to Science and Technology, which will enable the continuation of several scientific and technological researches underway in the country. The measure will make viable, in particular, the research, development and production of vaccines for coronavirus projects underway at Fiocruz and at the Butantan Institute, which, today, are the main beneficiaries of this fiscal regime”, also informs the federal government.

“Lastly, the measure will also allow the reduction to zero of the Pis/Cofins Social Contribution rate levied on imports of corn, which should have positive effects on the cost of food,” the text added.

As they are established in a decree, the changes to the IOF will take effect immediately and do not depend on the approval of the National Congress. The effective increase in Auxílio Brasil, in turn, still requires its own legislative measure, to be sent to Congress.

The Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) requires that a measure that requires a permanent increase in expenditure (such as the expansion of Bolsa Família) must be accompanied by a source of funding, that is, a revenue capable of financing the expenditure.