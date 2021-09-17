‘Islamic State Brides’: The case of the British woman who says she repents and wants to return home | World

Young Shamima Begum, who left the UK for Syria as a teenager, said she would regret joining the Islamic State extremist group for the rest of her life and offered to help the UK fight terrorism.

In an interview with the BBC, she said it could be “useful for society” and that it would be a waste to let her “rot” in a Syrian camp.

The 22-year-old is accused of playing an active role in Islamic State, something she denies. She lives today in a refugee camp in Syria.

This year, she lost her British citizenship after the UK government declared her a threat to national security. Shamima Begum has been trying to regain her citizenship in British courts, but so far she has suffered a series of legal defeats.

The British government claims that the decision to withdraw the girl’s citizenship does not make her stateless, which would be prohibited under international law, as she would also have citizenship of Bangladesh, her family’s country of origin.

However, Bangladesh recently stated that she is not considered a citizen of the country.

Shamima Begum was born in the UK to Bangladeshi parents.

She was 15 when she and two other students from East London traveled to Syria to join Islamic State, attracted by the group’s radical ideas.

One of the other girls traveling with her, Kadiza Sultana, was reportedly killed in a bombing raid, and the whereabouts of the third, Amira Abase, is unknown.

The flight of the young women, who traveled against the wishes of their relatives and wore false identities, was highlighted in 2015 in the British press, which published photos of high school students leaving the country through Gatwick airport. They all studied at the same school in London.

In its heyday, the extremist group Islamic State came to control a territory the size of the United Kingdom (or the State of São Paulo) that stretched between Syria and Iraq. But by 2019, the group had been defeated by Syrian forces, with US and UK military help. There are still fighters still active today.

Begum and her friends traveled to Turkey and then to the city of Raqqa in Syria. There she married a Dutchman recruited by the Islamic State, with whom she had three children.

In 2019, she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp. Her baby ended up dying of pneumonia. Begum said she had lost her other two children before that and that her husband was in a prison where several men are being tortured after he turned himself in to a group of Syrian fighters.

After she was found, then Interior Minister Sajid Javid canceled her British citizenship for security reasons.

Begum has appealed the decision, and a British court ruled that she should be allowed to return to the UK to present her case because she could not do so living in a dangerous camp in northern Syria.

However, the Interior Ministry argued that allowing her to return would create “significant risks to national security”. The UK Supreme Court has ruled that the government has the right to prevent Begum from returning to the UK — but it has also ordered that the legal battle over her citizenship be stopped until she finds a way to participate in the legal process.

In the past, she had said that the 2017 bombing of a concert by singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, in which 22 people — including children — were killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State, was similar to military attacks against the state. Islamic. At the time, she said that the terrorist attack in Manchester had been a “retaliation”.

Asked by the BBC how she feels about being part of a group that has committed genocide and murder around the world, the young woman said: “It makes me nauseous, really. It makes me hate myself.”

Begum also said that he is only now comfortable talking about his true feelings.

“I’ve had these opinions for a long time, but I’m only now comfortable expressing my real opinion,” he said.

She said that if she was allowed to return to the UK, she could advise on the tactics used by the Islamic State to recruit people to go to Syria. She said it could be useful in the effort against the radicalization of young people.

According to her, it is “an obligation” of her to prevent other young women from destroying their lives as she did by following ISIS.

This week, Begum appeared on an ITV network TV show and made a direct appeal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to become “an asset” in the fight against terrorism.

In an interview conducted in a Syrian refugee camp, she said that “there is no evidence” that she was a key player in planning terrorist acts and that she is prepared to prove her innocence in court.

“I know there are some people who, no matter what I say or do, aren’t going to believe that I’ve changed or that I want to help,” she said.

“But for those who have even an ounce of mercy, compassion and empathy in their hearts, I tell you from the bottom of my heart that I regret every decision I’ve made since entering Syria and will live with it for the rest of my life .”

“No one can hate me more than I hate myself for what I’ve done and all I can say is ‘I’m sorry’ and ‘Please give me a second chance.’

She said she “would rather die than go back to ISIS” and added: “The only crime I committed was being dumb enough to join ISIS.”

‘You didn’t see what I saw’

Sajid Javid, the current health minister who decided to revoke the girl’s citizenship when he was interior minister, said there was no chance that Begum could return to the UK to fight for his lost citizenship.

He said the decision to deprive her of her British citizenship is “morally right, absolutely right, but also legally right to protect the British people.”

“I’m not going to go into the details of the case, but I say you certainly didn’t see what I saw,” he added.

“If you knew what I know, because you are a sensitive and responsible person, you would have made the exact same decision — of that I have no doubt,” Javid said in an interview with another news network.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said: “The government’s top priority remains the maintenance of our national security and the safety of the public.”

Human rights group Liberty had called the decision to revoke Begum’s citizenship “an extremely dangerous precedent.” According to the group, the right to a fair trial cannot be taken away just by “whim” in democratic governments.