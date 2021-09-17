‘Islamic State Brides’: the case of the British woman who says she repents and wants to return home

by

Shamima Begum
Photo caption,

Today Shamima Begum tries to regain his British citizenship

Young Shamima Begum, who left the UK for Syria as a teenager, said she would regret joining the Islamic State extremist group for the rest of her life and offered to help the UK fight terrorism.

In an interview with the BBC, she said it could be “useful for society” and that it would be a waste to let her “rot” in a Syrian camp.

The 22-year-old is accused of playing an active role in Islamic State, something she denies. She lives today in a refugee camp in Syria.

This year, she lost her British citizenship after the UK government declared her a threat to national security. Shamima Begum has been trying to regain her citizenship in British courts, but so far she has suffered a series of legal defeats.