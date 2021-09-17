“It doesn’t have title or money that buys personality”; António releases the verb after leaving Athletico and denies controversy

The commander, who said goodbye to Hurricane after the elimination in the State, pointed out reasons for having left the club, even with the good moment experienced in other tournaments

The Portuguese António Oliveira left the command of athletic at the beginning of this month of September. After the fall against FC Cascavel, in the semifinal of the Paraná Championship, the coach chose to hand over the position. Since then, responsibility for working with the cast has been shared by technical director Paulo Autuori and assistant Bruno Lazaroni.

In an interview with the program “Primeiro Tempo”, on the Bandsports channel, António Oliveira manifested about the exit of the Hurricane. Despite the elimination at State, the team was already guaranteed at semifinal of the South American Cup is on advantage in dispute with the saints in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil – Athletico won again in Vila Belmiro this week.

“I would stay until the end of the season and fulfilled my commitment to be in the World Cup decisions. There is one thing that are principles and values ​​that I will never abdicate. I was consistent with myself and it was a very mature decision. There is no title or money to buy my dignity, character and personality“, said the Portuguese.

The coach was also asked about a supposed controversy behind the scenes with the experienced jadson and denied any kind of friction. The 37-year-old midfielder, who lost space in the last few months of António Oliveira’s passing, even answered a fan on the web regarding the situation.

“I had no problem with any players. It’s a fact. Specific cases are normal in each group. Jadson is a simple situation to resolve, I’ve always been honest with him. The importance he could have at this point in his career is more important outside than inside“, completed.