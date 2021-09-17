Italy to demand Covid passport from all workers | World

The Italian government issued a decree that obliges all workers, from both the public and private sectors, to present the “Covid-19 passport” to prove that they are vaccinated or that they had the disease or had a negative test recently.
The measure takes effect in mid-October.
“The government is ready to introduce the health passport (…). We are preparing a mandatory measure for the public and private sector”, declared the Minister of Regional Affairs, Mariastella Gelmini, to the public broadcaster RaiRadio1.
From Oct. 15, the so-called “green passport” will be mandatory at all workplaces, Italian media reported, adding that retirees, housewives and the unemployed would be exempt.
The aim of the measure is to increase the rate of vaccinated before the start of winter and prevent the spread of the disease. Today, almost 75% of the population over 12 years of age is vaccinated, equivalent to 40.46 million people.
“The vaccine is our only weapon against Covid,” said Mariastella Gelmini.
Italy was the first country in Europe affected by the pandemic, which caused the death of 130,000 people in that country, in addition to generating in 2020 the most severe economic recession in the Post-War period.
The decision to generalize the health passport is the result of many discussions between the government, the political parties that make up the ruling coalition and social partners, unions and businessmen.
Not having a health passport will be severely punished, but will not lead to dismissal: a fine of between 400 and 1,000 euros may be imposed on those who do not comply with the rule, according to the newspaper “Corriere della Sera”.
After five days of unjustified absence due to lack of a health passport, the person may have work and salary suspended.
The government is also discussing whether to test unvaccinated people to obtain a health passport. The unions are asking the state to pay for them, while the government fears that, with this possibility, the the idea of getting vaccinated is discouraged.
Passenger holds phone with ‘green passport’ at checkpoint at Stazione Centrale train station in Milan, Italy, September 1, 2021 — Photo: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP
Italy is not the first European country to adopt this measure. In Greece, since September 13, employees non-vaccinated public and private sectors must take self-paid tests once or twice a week, depending on the profession.
In Italy, the health passport is mandatory in public places, as well as in cafeterias, restaurants, museums, cinemas, theaters, trains, buses, subways and taxis.