Itapemirim planes carry twice as many passengers in August

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, an airline of the Itapemirim Group, announces today its operating results for August 2021. During the period, 79,529 customers were transported, an increase of 105%, that is, approximately double compared to the previous month. There were 721 flights (steps) performed, a number 70% higher than that reached in July, the first month of ITA’s commercial operation.

The company informs that its punctuality is also on an upward curve and emphasizes that this represents its commitment to providing excellent service to its customers. In August, the index reached 89%, against 77% in July. The average occupancy was 70%, (load factor), 13% higher than that achieved in July.

The month of August was also marked by the opening of new destinations and the expansion of the company’s air network. The cities of Fortaleza (CE), Florianópolis (SC), Maceió (AL), Natal (RN) and Recife (PE) started to be served by ITA on August 1st. On the 16th, the company added new routes to its air network: Natal-Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro (Galeão)-Fortaleza, Porto Seguro (BA)-Salvador, Rio de Janeiro (Galeão)-Salvador, Maceió-Recife, Rio de Janeiro (Galeão)-Recife, Belo Horizonte (Confins)-Brasilia and Brasília-Salvador.





“We are very happy to observe the growth of ITA, through the numbers measured in the first two months of operation. Still in 2021, we anticipate the arrival of new aircraft to make up our fleet, in addition to the inauguration of new routes and destinations. With that, the perspective is to leverage our participation in the Brazilian market, offering a quality and very competitive option for the passenger”, highlights the executive director of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, Adalberto Bogsan.

The data obtained include the operations carried out at the airports of the 13 destinations served by the newest Brazilian airline, with five Airbus A320 aircraft.

