“It’s a better step”

Former goalkeeper was consulted by Hurricane a few weeks ago, but prioritizes adventure in European football. Spain and Portugal are more accessible destinations for the technician

the saga of athletic in the search for a technician continues full steam ahead. The departure of António Oliveira was defined 10 days ago and it is up to Paulo Autuori and William Thomas to find the ideal replacement to lead the club to the end of the season. Qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil last Tuesday (14) did not change the plans or remove the short-term need for a new commander.

According to the colleague Monique Vilela, sectorist of Athletico on the portal Band B, Hurricane does not rule out another foreigner in charge. “More than 40 names from outside the country were offered to the direction”.

According to the colleague Jorge Nicola, Rogério Ceni was wanted by Athletico. The coach has been without a club since he was fired from Flamengo in July. In the meantime, the coach was approached by Santos and also by the Venezuelan national team. According to the colleague Bruno Andrade, of UOL Sport, the former goalkeeper has other priorities ahead.

Ceni designs a new challenge in European football. Spain and Portugal are the two markets that most appeal to the coach, says the report.

“Despite having received some polls from Brazil in recent weeks, including Athletico, Ceni does not completely close the doors to a stay in the country, but he understands, along with his coaching staff, that breathing new air at this stage of his career is a best step”, he writes Andrade.