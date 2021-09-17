‘It’s time to put a stop to Gabigol,’ Sormani says after complaints

Today, commentator Fábio Sormani, from the program “Bate-Bola debate”, was very critical of the posture of striker Gabigol, from Flamengo, who showed clear dissatisfaction after being replaced yesterday in Flamengo’s victory against Grêmio for the Copa do Brasil.

“It’s time for someone to stop Gabriel. I’m a big fan of him, everyone knows, but it’s necessary to stop. He (Renato Gaúcho) needs to come and say: “I’m the boss here”, but no in his own way, which the player takes as a joke. He needs to pick it up and say: “He’s going to stay on the bench because of what you did”. He needs to stop. Gabriel is no bigger than Flamengo. Renato needs to stop. it’s enough, because the board is lax, they don’t punish, they are conniving and, since the board is conniving, Renato has to act and put it in the bank, if he doesn’t accept it, it goes to the board to resolve it,” said Fábio Sormani.

The striker was very upset when he learned that he would be substituted during the match and drew attention for raging a lot on the field, kicking the ball and even getting involved in a discussion with Felipão, Grêmio coach. After leaving, the attacker still showed dissatisfaction on the bench, when he threw the glass of water on the floor

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Gabigol has been involved in controversies of this type and, with other coaches at Flamengo, he also had the same attitude when leaving the field.

After Flamengo’s 2-0 victory over Grêmio in the return game of the Copa do Brasil in a Maracanã with an audience, the Rio team qualified for the semifinals of the competition with an aggregate score of 6-0 and will now face Athletico Paranaense in the next phase.