Japan has 86,000 people over 100 years old, a new record

Japan has 86,510 people aged 100 and over, a new record, according to data released today by the Japanese Ministry of Health. The number of centenarians has quintupled in the country since 2000.

The numbers, released on the occasion of the Day of Respect for the Elderly, which will be celebrated next Monday (20), represent an increase of 6,060 people compared to the previous year, according to the ministry.

Women continue to be the overwhelming majority of centenarians, representing 88% of the total (76,450 people), 5,475 more than in the previous year.

Men aged 100 years and over for the first time exceeded 10,000, with a total of 10,060, an increase of 585 individuals compared to 2020.

The number of people reaching age 100 and over in Japan has grown significantly over the past five decades, an increase that experts attribute to the development of medical technologies and treatments.

In 1963, when the first study was carried out, Japanese people over 100 years old were only 153.

In 1998, this number reached 10,000, reaching 30,000 in 2007, until it surpassed 50,000 five years later.

Challenge for the country

the japanese Kane Tanaka, at 118, is now the oldest woman in the country, having been recognized as the oldest in the world by the North American association Gerontology Research Group (GRG).

In turn, the oldest man in Japan is Mikizo Ueda, who is 111 years old.

O aging of population is one of the great challenges for the country, with a constantly declining birth rate, causing concerns about economic prospects and the workforce.

In 2020, life expectancy in the archipelago reached a record for both sexes: 87.74 years for women and 81.64 for men, according to data released in July by the Japanese Ministry of Health.

By prefecture, Shimane (west) has the highest number of centenarians per 100,000 inhabitants (134.75), followed by Kochi (126.29) and Kagoshima (118.74).

The national average is 68.54 per 100,000 inhabitants.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach