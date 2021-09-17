Health There are 422 deaths from the disease in the city.

16 Sep 2021 – 5:29 pm Per Ricardo Rabuske Jaraguá do Sul registers two new deaths by coronavirus this Thursday – Credit: Illustration

The Health Department of Jaraguá do Sul confirmed two new deaths by coronavirus this Thursday (16). The victims are a 71-year-old woman and a man, both with risk factors. There are 422 deaths from the disease in the city.

In the last 24 hours 42 new cases were confirmed and 38 people recovered. The Adult ICU still has 76% of beds occupied and the infirmary has an occupancy rate of 32%.

Report card:

34,327 confirmed cases, being:

33,646 recovered;

259 in treatment;

422 deaths.

Vaccines

185,286 doses received

114,664 vaccines applied 1st dose

56,336 vaccines applied 2nd dose

6,211 vaccines applied single dose

Full information can be found on the Covid Panel – https://www.jaraguadosul.sc.gov.br/covid19.

