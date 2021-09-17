JBL Live Pro+ TWS arrives in Brazil to ‘peat’ Galaxy Buds 2; see price | Headphones

JBL launched this Wednesday (15) the Live Pro+ TWS headset. The accessory arrives in Brazil by suggested price of BRL 1,099 and promises to be worth the investment. With capacity for up to 28 hours of playback and active noise cancellation, True Wireless becomes the main rival of Galaxy Buds 2, which was released the same day by Samsung and has similar specifications.

JBL Live Pro+ TWS promises interference-free transmission due to Bluetooth 5.0, and reduction of external noises by adaptive noise cancellation. The model has three microphones: one to reduce ambient sound and wind, and another two to capture the user’s voice clearly. The phone is available in black and white.

🔎 Samsung works on Galaxy Buds for diving, indicates patent

2 of 2 JBL Live Pro+ TWS has a sleek and compact design — Photo: Press/JBL JBL Live Pro+ TWS has an elegant and compact design — Photo: Press Release/JBL

In terms of battery, in theory the model comes out ahead of rival Buds 2. Against the 20 hours of playback of the South Korean phone, the JBL Live Pro+ TWS offers eight hours more and guarantees up to 28 hours of music, if combined with loading box. The accessory’s autonomy without the case is seven hours and, according to the manufacturer, just ten minutes of charge is enough for an hour of use.

Another highlight of the technical sheet is the set of ambient modes, available in the brand’s official application. Through the app, the user can customize what they want to hear from outside noises. The headset also features the Talk Thru tool, which allows the user to talk to someone without having to take off their headphones.

JBL Live Pro+ TWS is compatible with Android devices as of 6.0 (Marshmallow) and has Dual Connect technology, whereby the headphones can be used independently. This can be useful if someone wants to carry one headset while listening to music on the other.

In addition, JBL offers IPX4 certification on the model. Thus, it is safe to catch rain splatters, but submerging the handset in water is not recommended.