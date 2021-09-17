Jessica Alves undergoes aesthetic procedures in São Paulo and comments: “It looks super beautiful”

The presenter and influencer Jessica Alves, is passing through Brazil and took advantage of her stay in São Paulo to undergo some aesthetic procedures, this Thursday (16).

“Hi guys, today I’m going to do a Botox session, massage therapy, I want to do my lips a little more”, she began. The doctor explained that the procedures would be lip contour, chin projection and a light application of Botox to reduce expression lines.

After the procedures, Jessica posted a video saying she loved the result. “We just did my lips, the outline. I’m talking like that because I’m numb. It was super beautiful. Guys, completely without makeup, the red lips, because I just had a contour and Botox, as well as Botox on the neck so that the skin on the neck gets tighter”, she added.

Tiago Leifert said he still doesn’t know what will be the fate of his professional future, this Wednesday (15), on Instagram. The presenter, who will leave TV Globo at the end of this year, denied speculation that he would be investing in his tiktoker career.

