João Lucas sees José Alfredo in Maria Isis’ apartment

In the next chapters of Empire, John Lucas (Daniel Rocha) will go to the apartment of Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) with Du (Josie Pessôa) and see José Alfredo (Alexander Nero). “My youngest, how long, huh?”, will comment the protagonist.

“Almost seven months”, the young man will say. “Seven months no, for me it was almost my whole life. I didn’t think I would miss you so much and be so happy to see you”, says Zé, hugging the heir and then asking about the other children.

“They’re really bad. The company going down the drain and the mother running the risk of hunting with that asshole. Cristina (Leandra Leal) is doing what is possible and impossible for the company, but it seems that when things go into gear, something happens”, will point Lucas.

“Look, Dad, now that you’re here, in front of me, I’m sure you’re alive and that things will fall into place”, will highlight the young man. “You can be sure of that”, the commander will agree. “And this thing about being dead and alive?”, will ask Du. “Sit down and I’ll explain to you”, will conclude Zé.

