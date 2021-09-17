Joe Biden Brings Leaders Together to Debate Climate Change and Reducing Gas Emissions | Nature

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, organized, this Friday (17), the Forum of the Great Economies on Energy and Climate (MEF), online, to discuss with world leaders the efforts to fight climate change.

The idea of ​​the meeting is to try to build momentum ahead of this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, scheduled for November 1-12.

Brazil did not participate in the meeting – who gathered, among the Latin American leaders, the presidents of Argentina and Mexico (see details below).

In the opening speech, Biden spoke about the methane emissions.

“We have to commit to reducing methane gas, 30% reductions below 2020 in 2030. This will have the side effect of improving public health and agriculture,” he said.

Although it is shorter-lived and less abundant than carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH₄) is much more powerful in capturing heat and its impact on global warming is more than 80 times greater (than CO2) in the short term.

The US and the European Union agree to try to cut gas emissions by about a third by the end of this decade and are pushing other big economies to join them, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The fight to fight ‘clouds’ of methane so big they can be seen from space

The 15 countries that emitted the most CO2 in the last 20 years (and in what position is Brazil)

This week, the White House announced that Biden hopes to use the leaders’ forum after COP26 to continue pushing for measures to combat climate change.

President Jair Bolsonaro did not attend the meeting, but Alberto Fernández, from Argentina, and Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, from Mexico, were confirmed.

See the list of participants:

Alberto Fernández, from Argentina

Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh

Charles Michel of the Council of Europe

Ursula von der Leyen of the European Union

Joko Widodo from Indonesia

Moon Jae-In from South Korea

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, from Mexico

Boris Johnson from UK

António Guterres, from the UN

Developing countries

In his opening speech, Biden twice cited developing countries. “We are also committed to helping developing countries that want to improve the environment. We have taken steps to improve jobs by abandoning oil and gas wells,” he said.

“We have to support developing countries, we want to double our climate finance by 2024. I can assure you that we are moving forward to mobilize $6 billion [cerca de R$ 32 bilhões] per year for these countries,” he said.

The US-organized meeting is in preparation for this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26. Scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland, the conference annually brings together leaders from around the world to discuss climate change.

In this edition, government officials will assess the results provided for in the 2015 Paris Agreement, a milestone in international climate negotiations. That’s because, that year, the countries pledged to keep the Earth’s temperature rise to a maximum of 1.5ºC since the pre-industrial era.

Progress made so far should have been assessed in 2020, but because of the pandemic, the conference was postponed until this year.

Until today, the planet has already warmed 1.2ºC. At the rate at which it is, the world will not reach the target set out in the agreement. In fact, targets announced in Paris would result in warming well above 3°C by 2100 compared to pre-industrial levels.

In order to fulfill the agreement, the world needs to halve emissions over the next decade and achieve net zero carbon emissions by mid-century if you want to limit global temperature increases to 1.5°C.

As part of the Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to communicate or update their emissions reduction targets – their Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) – every five years to reflect their highest possible ambition and progression over time.

The COP26 website warns that “it is especially important that developed countries and major emitters take the lead.”

In 2019, the Global Carbon Atlas (Global Carbon Atlas, in free translation) released a ranking of the 20 largest CO2 emitters in the world over time. Brazil appears in 13th place. See the others:

China USA India Russia Japan Will Germany Indonesia South Korea Saudi Arabia Canada South Africa Brazil Mexico Australia Turkey United Kingdom Italy France Poland