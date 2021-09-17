Joe Biden Brings Leaders Together to Debate Climate Change and Reducing Gas Emissions | Nature

US President Joe Biden organized a virtual meeting of world leaders this Friday (17) to discuss efforts to combat climate change.

The idea of ​​the meeting is to try to build momentum ahead of this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, scheduled for November 1-12.

Friday’s meeting may focus especially on methane emission control. The US and the European Union agree to try to cut methane emissions by about a third by the end of this decade and are pushing other big economies to join them, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Biden, in his opening speech, spoke about methane: “We have to commit to reducing methane gas, 30% reductions below 2020 by 2030. This will have the side effect of improving public health and agriculture.”

Developing countries

In his opening speech, the American president twice quoted developing countries. “We are also committed to helping developing countries that want to improve the environment. We have taken steps to improve jobs by abandoning oil and gas wells,” he said.

“We have to support developing countries, we want to double our climate finance by 2024. I can assure you that we are moving forward to mobilize $6 billion [cerca de R$ 32 bilhões] per year for these countries,” he said.

President Jair Bolsonaro, from Brazil, does not participate in the meeting, but Alberto Fernández, from Argentina, and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado, from Mexico, were confirmed.

See the list of participants below:

Alberto Fernandez, from Argentina

Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh

Charles Michel of the Council of Europe

Ursula von der Leyen of the European Union

Joko Widodo from Indonesia

Moon Jae-In from South Korea

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, from Mexico

Boris Johnson from UK

António Guterres, from the UN

1 of 1 Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a climate meeting on September 17, 2021 — Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a September 17, 2021 climate meeting — Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Biden will hold a virtual meeting of the Great Economies Forum (MEF) at the White House, a follow-up to the Earth Day meeting he hosted in April to present new targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and urging other countries to do more to contain yours.

The president has emphasized climate change several times in recent weeks in the wake of damage from devastating floods and wildfires in the United States.

Addressing the issue is one of its highest domestic and international priorities, and the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November is seen as a critical time for the world to commit to doing so. more to stop rising temperatures.

Biden is rooting to bring together big polluters to make COP26 a success.

The White House has not released the names of countries participating in Friday’s meeting. The April meeting includes comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other world leaders.

Later this week, the White House said Biden hopes to use the MEF after the United Nations (UN) summit to continue pushing for pro-climate measures.

“The president will outline plans to leverage the post-Glasgow MEF as a platform for concrete collective efforts to escalate climate action throughout this pivotal decade,” the White House said in a statement.

Also in April, Biden announced a new target to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by 50%-52% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.